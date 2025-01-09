ABU DHABI - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies for the development of the Zarraf Solar PV Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

Located in the Al Zarraf area of the Al Dhafra Region, this greenfield project represents a significant step forward in the UAE's energy transition. The Zarraf Solar PV project will have a 1,500MW (AC) power generation capacity, enough to power approximately 160,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 2.4 million metric tonnes annually. It will deliver 5 percent of EWEC’s forecasted 36 percent reduction in power emissions intensity by 2030 compared to today.

Zarraf Solar PV will be EWEC’s and Abu Dhabi’s fifth world-leading, utility-scale solar PV project, significantly contributing to EWEC’s strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to at least 10GW (AC) by 2030.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “Zarraf Solar PV is a further example of EWEC’s sharp focus on commissioning the development of world-leading projects as a strategic pillar in our plans to decarbonise the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Solar power generation represents a cost-effective, sustainable, and transformative option that accelerates the UAE’s energy transition. I welcome the strong level of interest expressed in this essential project so far, and we look forward to receiving proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development on this exciting project.”

By 2035, EWEC forecasts that at least 18GW of solar PV will be in operation, supporting the realisation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, which will see 60 percent of the emirate’s total power demand met by renewable and clean energy sources.

The RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in October 2024. Twenty companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, while 16 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification.

The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support companies and consortiums in developing their submissions.

The Zarraf Solar PV project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant and associated infrastructure.

The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 percent of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The developer will enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Responses to the RFP are due by Q2 2025. EWEC will then hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums who submit proposals.