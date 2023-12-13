ABU DHABI - The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Terrestrial Energy at the Net Zero Nuclear Summit on the sidelines of COP 28.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, and Simon Irish, Chief Executive Officer of Terrestrial Energy.

Terrestrial Energy is a leading technology company and developer of a nuclear plant capable of supplying both high-temperature heat and electricity. The company uses its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR), a Generation IV reactor technology, to enable the plant’s dual role capability and transformative commercial potential. It can supply secure, reliable, emissions-free, and low-cost energy to industry across various industrial processes such as hydrogen, ammonia, aluminium and steel production.

The MoU is part of the first phase of the recently launched ENEC ADVANCE Programme, which aims to expedite and centralise the UAE’s approach to deploying state-of-the-art nuclear technology, boosting value streams through the generation of clean electrons and molecules; offering a clear example of the action-oriented approach the nation is taking to fast-track the clean energy transition through leveraging the latest technologies in the nuclear energy sector.

ENEC and Terrestrial Energy will focus on the potential of IMSR plants for electricity generation and large-scale industrial heat applications. These uses include the IMSR plant’s role in decarbonising energy-intensive and hard-to-abate industrial sectors, such as zero-carbon molecule production.

The parties will also consider frameworks for developing and deploying the IMSR plant for target industrial applications in the UAE and other markets.

Al Hammadi commented, “We are committed to exploring the latest technologies in advanced reactors as we continue to rapidly decarbonise the power sector through clean electricity from nuclear energy. The development of the Barakah Plant in the UAE has provided a catalyst for the exploration of new technologies in the nuclear sector as we innovate to tackle climate change. At COP28, 22 countries recognised the critical need for more nuclear energy, advocating for a tripling of global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to achieve net zero.

"Through new solutions like Generation IV reactors and Small Modular Reactors, we can get closer to delivering the significant volumes of clean electrons and molecules needed to ensure that we sustainably power our heavy industries whilst preventing millions of tons of carbon emissions. We look forward to close collaboration with Terrestrial Energy as we identify the potential deployment of IMSR technology in the UAE and overseas.”

Irish, in turn, said, "The UAE is an energy pioneer and a nuclear energy pioneer. We are pleased to partner with ENEC as the UAE leads the international community at the annual COP conference and with its Net Zero Nuclear initiative, the first of its kind for a COP. Our IMSR, a Generation IV reactor technology, has immense potential to support industrial growth and decarbonisation. Its unique capabilities are most relevant to decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors, which is essential for COP28 goals.

"Terrestrial Energy’s prioritisation of national and international regulatory requirements supports the aims of our MOU, as does the IMSR’s use of nuclear fuel at standard enrichment levels, which has long-established international acceptance. We look forward to working with ENEC to accelerate the development and deployment of the IMSR plant in target industrial applications and commercial markets as part of the ENEC ADVANCE Programme.”

The ENEC ADVANCE Programme is focused on evaluating the latest technologies in the Generation IV, Small Modular Reactor and microreactor categories, which can generate clean electrons and molecules, such as steam, hydrogen and ammonia, as well as process heat for industrial processes.

In doing so, ENEC, the UAE’s only mandated nuclear energy developer, will work with national stakeholders to determine deployment pathways and with international partners, including Terrestrial Energy, for both technology and project collaboration opportunities.

As a cornerstone of the global nuclear energy landscape, ENEC’s Barakah Plant distinguishes itself with its four APR-1400 units, positioning it among the most advanced gigawatt nuclear energy installations worldwide and a major contributor to the UAE’s progress towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.