Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced the commencement of operations of the first phase of its new district cooling plant in Jumeirah Beach Hills (JBH).

Empower revealed that the plant's total production capacity is set to reach 48,000 refrigeration tons (RT) upon the completion of all phases. This impressive output will serve the Jumeirah area, internationally acclaimed as one of Dubai’s premier residential and tourist hotspots.

Among the most prominent hospitality projects that the plant will serve are the Burj Al Arab, one of the most luxurious and prestigious hotels in the world; Jumeirah Beach Hotel; Marsa Al Arab, a new iconic architectural landmark in Dubai; Madinat Jumeirah Living; and Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel. In the future, the plant will also serve other projects such as Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel, and others.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, affirmed the company’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. “Empower continues to advance its expansion strategy, delivering district cooling services to major and mixed-use projects across Dubai, and strengthening Empower’s leadership in the industry while offering environmentally friendly and high-quality services to its customers.”

Bin Shafar added, “This new plant aligns with the ongoing growth of the Jumeirah area, which hosts the globally renowned Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s global icon of international luxurious hospitality. The recently launched plant will provide unparalleled cooling solutions to its hotels, resorts, and residential buildings, reinforcing Jumeirah’s status as a beacon of refinement and hospitality."