Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the region, has secured the Parksmart Gold certification for its parking facility in at Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

The Emirates NBD Meydan Buildings facility is the first one outside the US to achieve the prestigious certification, and the seventh globally.

Parksmart, formerly Green Garage Certification, is the world’s only certification programme that defines, measures and recognizes high-performing, sustainable garages.

Developed by industry experts, Parksmart offers a roadmap for new and existing parking facilities to use innovative, solutions-oriented strategies, advancing sustainable mobility and positive impact through smarter, best practice parking structure design and operation.

The sustainable parking facility which is designed to be energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, features sustainable design strategies such as better lighting and HVAC systems, rooftop solar PV, and electric vehicle chargers.

The facility also features smart parking guidance systems that help customers find parking spaces quickly and easily, offering added convenience. The facility is conveniently located and offers a variety of parking options, including reserved parking for people with disabilities.

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG, said: "Emirates NBD takes great pride to be the pioneering organisation in the region to attain the Parksmart Gold Certification for our Nad Al Sheba parking facility. The improved parking facility not only offers an enhanced user experience, convenience and accessibility for customers, but also aligns with our commitment to fostering a greener and more sustainable future.”

He added: "As we support the UAE’s year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28, we are steadfast in our commitment to take meaningful steps towards reducing our environmental footprint by implementing eco-friendly features across our offices and branches."

Over the past year, six of Emirates NBD’s offices and branches in UAE, KSA and India have achieved LEED Platinum and Gold certifications.

"These include its MOE branch which was the first Arab bank branch to secure the Platinum certification and three premises in KSA had achieved LEED Gold Certificates," stated Bains.

Emirates NBD India’s Chennai branch at Prestige Zackria Metropolitan Building also obtained a LEED Platinum certification, along with the bank’s Corporate and Institutional Banking office located at the International Tower in Abu Dhabi, he added.

