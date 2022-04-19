Global inspection specialist, Element Materials Technology (Element) has invested $1 million in a new laboratory in north western Saudi Arabia to provide civils and environmental testing for the Neom new city project.

The project will create a futuristic destination and community incorporating smart city technology and entirely fuelled by renewable energy.

Element’s Neom laboratory will support the new technology and development of the planned location. Element will principally conduct civils testing, including soils, concrete and other construction materials, to support the major construction and infrastructure works taking place during the project.

It will also be the only laboratory within project boundaries to conduct environmental testing, including seawater and marine sediment; air quality; potable and wastewater analysis; stack, generator and heavy vehicle emissions monitoring; and environmental microbiology.

Proximity advantages

Element’s proximity to the project limits both the transportation time and cost of sending samples, improving overall efficiency of the testing programme.

Matt Hopkinson, Executive Vice President at Element, said: “Opening the new laboratory in Saudi Arabia is a significant investment in the region as part of our global built environment strategy. It will enable us to support the Neom project with greater efficiency for our customers and will also provide strategic geographical reach to the central and western regions of Saudi Arabia where we expect more projects to take place in future.”

Adrian Pettitt, General Manager, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Element, said: “We are proud to work on the Neom city project and the investment in the new laboratory is in response to the needs of our customers. Neom is the cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision. Our new laboratory positioned at the heart of this prestigious development will present opportunities for Element to support Neom’s team of Engineers, Consultants, and Contractors on upcoming exciting projects such as The Line and Oxagon.”

Network of facilities

Element has a network of accredited environmental testing facilities located throughout the Middle East, the Americas, UK and Africa. Element’s team of engaged experts help customers to meet their environmental obligations through a comprehensive range of laboratory and field-based environmental testing services.

They specialise in testing drinking water, groundwater, surface and waste water; testing soil, sediments, solid waste and drilling waste; ambient air quality testing; the management of hazardous materials (including asbestos); and stack emissions sampling.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).