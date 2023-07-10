Saudi Arabia - Electrical Industries Company (EIC), one of the leading electrical equipment manufacturers in Saudi Arabia, has announced that its key subsidiary, Saudi Power Transformers, has been awarded a SR153 million ($41 million) contract by Saudi oil giant Aramco for supply of transformers.

EIC is a major provider of diversified electrical products and services to customers in the kingdom and the wider Middle East region.

Its key unit, Saudi Transformers Company was established in 1982 under licensing agreement with CG Power Systems Belgium, a top transformer manufacturer in the world.

Since then, the company has been a major supplier of transformers and sub-stations to commercial, residential and industrial sectors in the region.

As per the contract, Saudi Power Transformers will complete the supply work within 20 months, said EIC in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the financial results of the company for 2025, it added.

