Egypt’s National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS) and the National Water Research Center (NWRC) have signed a joint cooperation protocol to bolster national efforts in water resource management and development.

The protocol, announced at a workshop on Tuesday, aims to leverage the expertise of both institutions to address Egypt’s water challenges. Islam Abu Al-Majd, Chairperson of NARSS, emphasised the Egyptian state’s reliance on scientific research as a driver of sustainable development and its role in achieving Egypt’s Vision 2030.

He highlighted NARSS’s contributions to presidential initiatives and national projects, underscoring the importance of cooperation with NWRC.

Sherif Mohammadi, head of NWRC, stressed the importance of collaboration between research institutions to confront challenges related to natural resources. He expressed a desire to utilise NARSS’s expertise in joint projects and integrated work teams to develop innovative solutions for water issues.

The protocol encompasses a wide range of collaborative efforts, including the study and evaluation of surface and groundwater resources, the study of natural resources and earth sciences for water resource management, the evaluation of water resources while considering the interplay between water and society, the study of natural and environmental risks impacting water resources, and the development of smart systems for efficient water management and distribution.

Additionally, the protocol aims to advance research in new and renewable energy to rationalise water consumption in power generation. It will also leverage remote sensing techniques, geographic information systems, and advanced technologies like lasers, radar, and thermal sensors to study, analyse, and manage water resources.

The meeting showcased the capabilities of both institutions, highlighting modern technologies that could revolutionise the study and sustainability of water resources. These technologies include aerial and ground laser technologies, advanced imaging, and Internet of Things technologies.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

