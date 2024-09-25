Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprise Sector Mohamed Shimi met with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and support the fertiliser industry.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on meeting local demand and boosting exports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the status of fertiliser production, distribution, and ways to expand the industry. They emphasised the state’s commitment to supporting national industries and localising modern technologies in fertiliser production, noting Egypt’s leading global position in both production and export.

“We aim to ensure the availability of fertiliser to meet local demand and explore opportunities to expand exports,” Shimi said.

Senior officials from the three ministries and their affiliated companies attended the meeting, including Ibrahim Meki, Chairperson of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company, Yassin Mohamed, Chairperson of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, and Ahmed Mahmoud, Chairperson of Misr Fertilizer Production Company (MOPCO).

From the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Emad El-Din Mostafa, CEO of the Chemical Industries Holding Company, and Mohamed Hassouna, the minister’s advisor, were present. Representing the Ministry of Agriculture were Magdy Abdullah, Head of the Minister’s Office, and Ahmed Oudham, Head of the Agricultural Services and Follow-up Sector.

