Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly called on Japanese companies to make a strong debut in the Egyptian market and capitalize on the promising opportunities in the new and renewable energy and water management sectors, as per a cabinet statement.

This came during a meeting between Madbouly, representatives of Japanese firms operating in the fields of renewables and water management, and other officials.

During the meeting, Madbouly stressed the government’s commitment to fostering the private sector’s involvement in economic growth and its readiness to offer Japanese companies a range of facilities and incentives to facilitate project implementation in collaboration with the Egyptian private sector.

He added that the development portfolio between Egypt and Japan has reached over $3 billion over more than18 projects.

Furthermore, the Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat expressed his interest in further cooperation with the Japanese side in the localization of renewable energy components manufacturing and green hydrogen projects.

Also, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib expressed his desire to collaborate with the Japanese firms in the localization of renewable energy components industries, manufacturing of solar panel cells and components of water desalination plants, and other clean energy and water management projects.

Furthermore, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Bawadi revealed that he is looking forward to cooperating with Japanese companies in the sectors of gas, oil, and petrochemicals.

