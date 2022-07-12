Cairo - The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is currently implementing investment projects worth $1.5 billion to improve energy efficiency at Suez Oil Processing Company and the Dahshour compressor station of the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO).

This investment aims to reduce energy consumption and cut carbon dioxide emissions, as part of the petroleum and mineral resources sector's goal to raise energy efficiency across petroleum work sites, according to a statement on Monday.

The sector has adopted some measures to enhance energy efficiency in 31 petroleum companies, which will result in saving EGP 813 million annually.

During the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2022, held on 14-16 February, Enppi and Egyptian Projects Operation and Maintenance (EPROM) signed an agreement to benefit from international best practices in reducing energy consumption, in coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

