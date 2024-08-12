Egypt - The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is planning to finalize the construction of a natural gas treatment plant in the Western Desert, with investments of up to $600 million, a government official told Al Arabiya Business.

The project is located in the Western Desert’s Meleiha concession, which is affiliated with Agiba Petroleum Company, the source said.

The construction works of the plant are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, followed by trial operation in mid-2025, the official added.

According to the official, the Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (PETROJET) will be the project’s main contractor, while the oilfield services provider Schlumberger-SLB will be in charge of some engineering, design, and procurement works.

He added that the plant’s production will be pumped into the national power grid.

