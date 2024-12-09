Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met officials and investors at Giza governorate to address challenges and issues facing investors in the various industrial zones in the governorate and the necessary measures to overcome these challenges.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of the approved industrial zones in Giza Governorate, which include six industrial areas with a total area of 299,658 feddans. These zones comprise the industrial zone in the 6th of October City, covering 7,025 feddans, the industrial zone in the New 6th of October City, covering 10,109 feddans, the industrial zone in Abu Rawash, covering 2,291 feddans, the industrial zone near Arab Abu Saed, covering 6,328 feddans, the industrial zone near Gerza link in Al-Ayat, covering 1,785 feddans, and the Al-Wahat area, covering 272,119 feddans.

Further, the meeting tackled current status of land allocation and operation in each zone, discussed the infrastructure development and its progress in these areas, and examined the execution status of industrial developers in 6th of October City.

The minister announced that a decision would be issued to form a committee comprising the Industrial and Mining Projects Authority, Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and representatives from Industrial Control Authority and New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA). This committee will inspect the safety and quality of utilities in industrial zones namely water, gas, electricity, sewage, waste management, and cleaning services in 6th of October city and 10th of Ramadan city to ensure their suitability and efficiency in serving manufacturers.

The committee will also oversee the completion of main roads and utilities in industrial zones in line with the presidential directive to complete roads and utilities within one year of land allocation. This ensures that the infrastructure is ready to serve investors as they construct their factories.

The minister instructed the Industrial and Mining Projects Authority to monitor all infrastructure development activities in industrial zones under the jurisdiction of the Industrial Development Authority and the NUCA.

Al Wazir also directed a study of the actual electricity needs of industrial developers’ zones to ensure they are met. Furthermore, he emphasized that no new industrial land should be allocated in unserved industrial zones and called for the completion of infrastructure in all industrial zones before allocating land.

He affirmed that during the next meeting of the ministerial group, the maintenance fees for industrial zones will be discussed, either by maintaining the current system or through a bank deposit to cover maintenance expenses.

Federation of Egyptian Industries will be contacted to notify all factories of the necessity to comply with wastewater and industrial sewage regulations, the minister noted, added that joint committee, headed by the IDA and responsible for factory inspections, will implement this directive by visiting industrial facilities and identifying those with wastewater and industrial sewage systems that do not meet the required standards. Facilities that continue to operate in violation of these regulations will face water supply cuts and legal action.

