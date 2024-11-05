Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné to discuss the company’s current operations, investment plans, and future projects in oil and natural gas exploration and production, as per a statement.

This meeting came on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024).

It tackled ways to improve production rates at Bashrush development area and the company's contributions to Egypt’s gas liquefaction plant in Idku.

The discussion also covered TotalEnergies' plans to expand its role in aviation fuel marketing and supply.

The meeting further highlighted TotalEnergies' interest in acquiring new exploration concessions in the Mediterranean, as part of a global bid for 2024 announced by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

In this regard, Badawi noted that Egypt plans to introduce policies to encourage investment in oil, gas, refining, and petrochemicals.

For his part, Pouyanné reviewed TotalEnergies' recent partnership with the UAE's ADNOC Group to increase the production, distribution, and export of lubricants and petroleum products in Egypt and Africa.

The meeting also addressed TotalEnergies’ outstanding dues, with focus on new incentives from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum, which link payment mechanisms to production growth targets.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).