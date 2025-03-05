Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting today to review a proposed green hydrogen and ammonia production project in the Gulf of Suez.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said the meeting focused on several aspects of the “Green Fuel Alliance” green ammonia production project on the Gulf of Suez coast. The project is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Transport and Electricity. Discussions included the project’s general plan and optimal proposed production capacity.

The meeting included Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport; Mahmoud Essmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; Karim Badawy, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; and other officials.

According to El-Homsani, implementing the project aligns with the global movement to reduce carbon emissions and with Egypt’s strategy to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia at a competitive cost for use as an alternative fuel.

Madbouly emphasised the importance of green fuel production projects in Egypt, which he said aligns with the Egyptian energy sector strategy. The strategy aims to enhance the country’s capabilities in using new and renewable energy sources,and reducing carbon emissions by decreasing reliance on traditional energy sources.

Madbouly said the project aims to deepen local production of green ammonia and aligns with the state’s efforts to transform Egypt into a hub for green hydrogen. He cited the incentives and advantages provided by the state, in addition to the significant capacity of electricity generated from renewable energy sources that are free of carbon emissions.

“This puts us on the right track to reach carbon neutrality, contributing to attracting more investments to this promising sector,” Madbouly said.

El-Homsani added that the state aims to achieve several goals through this project. These include making the project’s production available locally as a green fuel for ships transiting the Suez Canal, and exporting it to global markets. The aim is to enable Egypt to become a regional energy trading center, especially amid strong competition in this field. The project includes three identical phases for implementation.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

