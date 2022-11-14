Cairo – Head of the Industrial Development Authority, Mohamed Abdelkerim, said the authority is currently coordinating with the World Bank (WB) to make South Port Said and Gamasa industrial environment-friendly districts.

Abdelkerim added that the authority plans to implement Egypt’s first eco-friendly industrial area, calling upon all international financing organisations and the private sector to enhance and support the authority’s initiative.

This came on the margin of the exhibitions currently taking place at COP27 which is being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh during 6-18 November 2022, and as part of the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir's directives aimed at utilising green technology and transitioning into a green economy.

The global summit comes amidst a period of worldwide disruption and crisis to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapt to its repercussions.

