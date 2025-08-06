Egypt - Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi has reviewed ways to boost cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in the petroleum sector, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Badawi expressed the government’s interest to work on strategic projects to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting was also attened by Naser Saif Al Yafei, the CEO of Arcius Energy, and his accompanying delegation.

Al Jaber affirmed the Gulf country's intention to invest in Egypt’s energy market and implement long-term strategic projects that reflect the strong relations between the two countries.

On his part, Al Yafei also addressed the high potential in the Mediterranean, including untapped discoveries and other exploration opportunities.

Al Yafei highlighted these advantages encourage the company to increase its investments in Egypt.

