Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Mostafa El-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, Stephan Mayr, CEO of Electrical Solutions and Automation at Siemens AG, Andreas Matthe, CEO of the Business Unit Electrical Products at Siemens AG, and their delegation. Deputy Minister Sabah Mashaly also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on localizing the manufacturing of electrical equipment, particularly for medium and low voltage, and utilizing modern technology in monitoring and operating systems for the electrical grid (SCADA) and Energy Management Systems (EMS).

Other areas of collaboration were also explored, aligning with the urgent plan to improve services, enhance the quality of power supply, reduce losses, tackle electricity theft, and improve performance across the networks. The meeting aimed to leverage the private sector’s administrative, technical, and technological expertise to support the national goal of industrial localization.

Esmat reviewed various aspects of cooperation with Siemens and highlighted successful projects in partnership with the electricity sector. The discussion emphasized expanding collaboration, particularly in local manufacturing of electrical equipment and advanced monitoring and operating systems for the electrical grid.

Proposals were discussed on reducing losses and electricity theft at low voltage levels, as part of a plan to manage wasted energy across residential and industrial uses. The meeting explored possibilities for joint work to improve service quality and enhance performance within affiliated companies.

Esmat highlighted ambitious future visions, considering the energy transition, expansion of renewable energy projects, and environmental preservation. He outlined measures to combat electricity theft and ensure the quality of all electrical services provided to citizens.

The minister mentioned efforts to stabilize the unified grid, rely on renewable energy, reduce fuel usage, and improve operational efficiency, all aimed at ensuring the sustainability of electricity. He stated that the state supports the localization of industries related to renewable energy equipment as part of a comprehensive vision to support industry and localize technology.

Esmat further discussed ongoing efforts to develop the grid and gradually transform it into a smart grid capable of accommodating large generation capacities, using the latest technologies to transmit energy with the highest efficiency and lowest loss. He emphasized collective efforts to ensure the stability and continuity of the electricity supply and to combat all forms of electricity theft.

