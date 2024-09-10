The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is planning to increase its daily natural gas imports from Israel by 13%, equivalent to 150 million cubic feet, by October, a government official told Al Arabiya Business.

Egypt is currently in talks to boost its Israeli natural gas imports to 1.1 billion cubic feet a day as of October to meet the domestic market’s demand for natural gas needed for several sectors, particularly the electricity and industrial sectors, the official revealed.

The official noted that daily flows of Israeli gas reached 870 million cubic feet at the beginning of August and 950 million cubic feet at the beginning of September.

He added that the Israeli natural gas imports to Egypt will increase in the coming days to a level ranging between 970 million and 1 billion cubic feet per day, which will be decided upon by both sides.

Israeli natural gas imports have been falling since June, with daily levels fluctuating between 850 and 870 million cubic feet with the rise in gas consumption in Israel due to the country's high temperatures, the official said.

He stated that Egypt’s daily natural gas production is estimated at 4.9 billion cubic feet, which are fully directed toward the local market to fill in the gap in domestic consumption estimated at 6.8 billion cubic feet daily in the summer.

