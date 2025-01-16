Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi participated in the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), according to an official statement.

Held under the theme “Towards a Global General Agreement on the Mining Sector,” the ministerial roundtable touched upon key topics, including promoting potential mining projects and the development of renewable energy industries.

Badawi met with Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and reviewed the Arab Republic’s initiatives to conduct develop mineral exploration and operations.

Egypt’s minister called for using renewable energy sources in various mining activities to boost efficiency as well as deploying the latest digital technologies, which contributes to reducing waste and emissions.

In the same vein, Badawi highlighted the state’s strategy for developing and modernising the Egyptian mining sector, which was launched in 2018.

He indicated that the Egyptian mining sector aims to issue 300 licenses annually and increase the contribution of mining to the gross domestic product (GDP) to about 6%.

Alkhorayef highlighted that the mining sector led the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, with mineral potential estimated at $2.50 trillion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

