Egypt is planning to offer new mining sites to local and foreign investors in 2025 as part of a strategy aimed at largely expanding the mining sector’s share of GDP.

In a weekend report, the Arabic language daily Alahram said the strategy also aims to boost mineral production and exports to stimulate the economy.

“The government has plans in 2025 to offer new mining sites to investors from Egypt and other countries...there is a target to expand the sector’s contribution to GDP from around 1 percent at present to 5-6 percent in 2030,” the report said.

It noted that the launching of an online mining portal at the start of 2025 would largely support Egypt’s efforts to attain that target.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

