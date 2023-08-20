The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has successfully refueled the world's first methanol-powered container ship at East Port Said Port, according to a statement on August 18th.

The refueling, which is the first operation of such kind in the Middle East and Africa, took approximately 6 hours.

The vessel, owned by Maersk, has been supplied with 500 tons of green methanol by the barge Lara S, affiliated to the global service provider OCI that works in the field of supplying ships with green fuel.

