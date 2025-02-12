Egypt is expected to receive 1.4 billion cubic feet of Cypriot natural gas per day starting in 2027, with shipments arriving via the Aphrodite and Kronos gas fields, an unnamed government official told Al Arabiya Business.

The expected volumes will be processed through Egypt’s gas infrastructure and liquefaction plants.

Coordination is currently underway with Cyprus to sign one or two agreements in cooperation with international oil companies on joint gas projects and the delivery of Cypriot gas to Egyptian liquefaction facilities.

These agreements are expected to be signed next week during the Egypt Energy Show(EGYPES 2025), with the Cypriot president in attendance.

In parallel, exploration activities by Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Eni are intensifying, while development work on Egyptian deep-water gas fields and improvements to production lines, stations, and infrastructure is ongoing.

The official noted that a portion of the Cypriot gas will be directed to Egypt’s national gas network via the Zohr field to meet local market needs, while most of the imports will be sent to Egyptian liquefaction stations for export.

He added that the percentages and volumes of liquefied gas exports will be determined closer to the arrival of gas shipments.

Egyptian-Cypriot cooperation is expected to secure a significant share of liquefied gas exports destined for Europe and Asia.

Egypt is pursuing agreements with neighboring countries to benefit from their natural gas production, taking advantage of its liquefaction plants and robust infrastructure to enhance its regional export capacity. Egypt currently produces around 5 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is working to increase production, supported by the government’s pledge to settle outstanding dues to foreign oil companies by the end of the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

This move aims to encourage companies to expand drilling operations and accelerate gas field development.

During the summer, domestic natural gas consumption reaches 6.2 to 6.3 billion cubic feet per day, creating the need for new contracts to supply electricity, factories, and national projects.

Egypt is relying on its liquefaction plants in Idku and Damietta to boost liquefied gas exports to Europe and Asia.

The country also aims to achieve self-sufficiency in oil and gas while becoming a regional hub for storing and trading fuel derivatives.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).