Egypt - Eni has announced that three drilling rigs for Agiba Petroleum Company will begin operations in the second week of September, as per a statement.

This announcement follows a recent meeting between Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi an CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi in Italy.

During his visit, Badawi toured the Italian company’s research and electronic laboratories.

Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in oil and gas activities, including new initiatives in energy, biofuels, carbon capture, and asset management.

The talks also covered accelerating the development of new discoveries and leveraging Egypt's incentive package to increase oil and gas production.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).