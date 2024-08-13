Egypt - The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is working on multiple fronts to bolster production growth, with the aim of lowering the import bill and coping with challenges in this area, Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi stated.

This came during a meeting between Badawi and the Parliament’s Energy and Environment Committee.

During the meeting, Badawi stressed that the ministry is also focusing on creating new investment opportunities to secure energy resources and scale production up.

