The Egyptian Electricity Transmission (EETC) could own 7.5% of the green hydrogen projects implemented in the country or impose fees for using the national grid, a government official told Asharq Business, citing a study conducted by the Belgium energy consultancy firm Elia Grid International (EGI).

To be completed in September, the study covers the Egyptian national grid’s needs of renewable energy generated from the green hydrogen projects, the official said.

It also investigates the means of connecting the renewable energy generated by the green hydrogen plants to the national grid as well as the estimated technical and financial calculations required for the connection process.

This is in addition to the fees that will be collected by the producing companies for transferring energy to the grid.

