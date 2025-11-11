Egypt - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced an additional $40m equity investment in its longstanding partner Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy developer. The move raises the Bank’s total equity commitment to $141.5m, up from $101.5m.

The fresh capital will help Infinity Power –Infinity’s joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s Masdar– develop around 3 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity across key African markets.

This follow-on investment underscores the EBRD’s continued commitment to supporting private sector-led clean energy growth and aligns with its broader mandate to promote green transition and sustainable infrastructure across the region.

An established EBRD client, Infinity is Egypt’s largest renewable energy company, operating across Africa through its subsidiary, Infinity Power. The joint venture currently manages a 1.3 GW portfolio of operational solar and wind projects in Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, with a 3 GW development pipeline under way.

Through its expanding footprint, Infinity Power aims to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy that supports economic growth, enhances energy access, and accelerates Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairperson of Infinity, said: “This continued support from the EBRD underlines our shared vision for a sustainable, fast-growth future for Egypt and Africa. Together, we are helping unlock the continent’s vast renewable energy potential—creating jobs, strengthening energy security, and enabling long-term economic growth.”

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the EBRD’s Sustainable Infrastructure Group, commented: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Infinity and support its efforts to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects that contribute to energy security, decarbonisation, and economic development. Beyond Egypt, this investment represents an important step in scaling up solar and wind generation across Africa’s fast-growing economies.”

Egypt, a founding member of the EBRD, has been a focal point of the Bank’s operations since 2012. To date, the EBRD has invested more than €13.5bn in 207 projects across the country, driving growth in energy, infrastructure, and the private sector.

