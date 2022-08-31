DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) implements the best and latest preventive programmes and systems to enhance its leadership of the cable performance in the power distribution network. DEWA uses the preventive maintenance and Reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) and Artificial Intelligence to predict cable faults.

DEWA also adopts the advanced Condition Assessed Reliability Enhanced (CARE) and Cable Lifecycle Ageing project, which DEWA developed internally, to enhance and extend the life span of distribution cables through an advanced system based on data processing.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said "We continuously work to enhance the capacity and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability, efficiency, and sustainability to meet the growing demand for energy and water in Dubai. Its adoption of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and smart grid technologies in the transmission and distribution of energy have helped DEWA surpass leading European and American companies in many indicators.

"In 2021, DEWA achieved a new world record in Customer Minutes Lost (CML). Dubai recorded an average of 1.43 minutes of CML in 2021, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union. DEWA has also reduced the electricity network losses to 3.3% compared 6-7% in Europe and the US. DEWA reduced the water network losses to 5.3% compared to 15% in North America."

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said, "We seek to employ the latest technologies and programmes and cooperate with major international companies to automate the distribution network, implement the best maintenance plans and reduce average power outages. This will manage the growing demand for electricity for multiple users and ensure the continuity and stability of supply for different customers all the time. It also enhances the happiness of all stakeholders. Until the end of first half of this year, there was 78 33kV substations in service, and 42,093 Medium Voltage (11Kv or 6.6Kv) substations."

DEWA has registered a patent for the Cable Lifecycle Ageing project. This project won the Global Excellence Assembly Awards 2022 in ‘Business Innovation Award’. DEWA provides electricity and water services to 3.514 million people living in Dubai and the Emirate’s active daytime population of over 4.7 million. These numbers are expected to grow to 5.8 million and 7.8 million, respectively by 2040.