Dubai-listed utilities company DEWA has commissioned the second unit of the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have investments of up to 15.78 billion dirhams ($4.3 billion).

The company announced today that it had commissioned the unit, adding 200 megawatts (MW) of clean energy using parabolic basin complex technology.

DEWA said the fourth phase of the project uses an Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with investments of up to AED 15.78 billion, and will provide clean energy for approximately 320,000 residences and reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons annually.

The fourth phase will have a total capacity of 950MW, and is is the largest single-site project in the world that combines Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and photovoltaic technologies, the company said.

“Commissioning the 200MW second unit of the parabolic basin complex in the fourth phase increased the solar park’s production capacity to 2,627MW, and DEWA’s total production capacity to 15,117MW,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

The solar park has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

A consortium led by DEWA and Saud-listed ACWA Power established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the fourth phase of the park.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com