DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), commended customers in different sectors who contribute to protecting the environment and natural resources by using electricity and water wisely.

DEWA’s conservation programmes between 2012 and 2021 achieved cumulative savings among targeted customers of 2.2 terrawatt hours of electricity and 5.6 million imperial gallons of water. This is equal to saving AED 1.2 billion and reducing 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

"DEWA adopts an integrated strategy to raise awareness of the importance of conservation and engage all customers and society members in protecting the environment and natural resources. Every year, we launch several initiatives, programmes, and awards to encourage a responsible lifestyle in electricity and water use. These include innovative programmes and activities that target all consumer segments to support the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity and water demand by 30% by 2030," said Al Tayer.

Between 2012 and 2021, savings in the commercial sector amounted to 1.3 TWh of electricity (11%) and 2.5 billion gallons of water (19%). Government and semi-government organisations achieved savings of 355 GWh of electricity (11%) and 957 million gallons of water (21%). Educational institutions achieved savings of 366 GWh of electricity (14%) and 1.4 billion gallons of water (21%). The industrial sector realised savings of 131 GWh of electricity (13%) and 200 million gallons of water (29%). The residential sector achieved savings of 72 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity (15%) and 583 million gallons of water (25%).

These savings are equivalent to annual electricity consumption from approximately 211,000 apartments and annual water consumption of 120,000 apartments. This has contributed to reducing 1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 1.24 million trees and the consumption of 137 million LED lights, while water saving was equivalent to filling up 10,000 Olympic swimming pools.