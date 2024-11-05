ABU DHABI: Dragon Oil, fully owned by the Government of Dubai, participated in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, held in Abu Dhabi from November 4 to 7.

Dragon Oil CEO Ali Rashid Al Jarwan stated: “Our participation in this year’s ADIPEC aligns with the exhibition’s goal of accelerating the energy transition. We will showcase our experience, future projects, and learn from industry peers. This will foster valuable connections and contribute to strengthening global economic and investment ties between the UAE and the world.

Dragon Oil is one of 60 global companies that signed a global charter to decarbonise the oil and gas industry during COP28. The company’s strategic plan aims to achieve sustainability, decarbonise the oil and gas industry, sustain marine life, and enhance the use of modern technologies in exploration and production.



