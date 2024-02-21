CAIRO: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dragon Oil Company, which is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, headed a high-level delegation to participate in the opening of the Egypt Energy Exhibition and Conference “EGYPS 2024”, which takes place from 19th to 21st February under the patronage and presence of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The delegation includes Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, and a number of members of the Board of Directors, along with Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, Dragon Oil’s CEO, and a number of other senior officials.

Saeed Al Tayer expressed his happiness for the participation at EGYPS 2024 as part of the Dragon Oil’s efforts to develop economic cooperation relations with Egypt under the guidance and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to grow and deepen bilateral and economic relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Al Tayer stressed that the participation comes within the framework of close cooperation and distinguished fraternal relations between Egypt and the UAE, and reflects strong economic and investment relations between the two countries, which have reached a high level of coordination and consultation with the support of the wise leadership of the two countries, including joint projects in the energy sector.

Al Tayer inaugurated Dragon Oil’s pavilion at EGYPS 2024 and met with officials and employees of the company’s branch in Egypt to learn about the latest developments in the company’s projects, development plans, and efforts to deepen cooperation with Egypt and its companies in the energy sector, mainly oil and gas, especially in the field of energy transformation, emissions reduction, and decarbonisation.

This year's EGYPS 2024 session, which is held under the slogan "Energy Stimulation... Securing Supplies, Energy Transition, and Reducing Emissions," is set to witness the participation of more than 450 exhibiting companies and 12 country pavilions, including the UAE pavilion. It will also witness 80 discussion sessions with more than 300 speakers, including the CEO of Dragon Oil, and the company's managers who will participate in various discussion sessions that address current global trends in the oil and gas industry, most notably prices, supplies, energy transition, emissions reduction, decarbonisation of the oil and gas industry, and hydrogen production.

Dragon Oil Egypt, owned by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), is considered one of the first joint companies for petroleum production in Egypt. The company focuses on the field of research, exploration and petroleum production in the Gulf of Suez, with comprehensive and sustainable implementation strategies, ambitious plans, training programs, and programmes for continuous development to reach the desired goals according to a vision capable of meeting the company’s aspirations for its activities in Egypt.