Dubai’s DP World has partnered with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to explore and implement renewable energy systems across its global supply chain in the Middle East and Africa.

Over the next three years, the collaboration intends to identify optimal sites for the potential deployment of solar and energy storage systems, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Egypt, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

“By exploring renewable energy solutions, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and drive positive change in the supply chain industry,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO, DP World.

As a leading global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider, DP World will collaborate with the COP28 Presidency to advocate for more urgent climate action. Leveraging its extensive reach across 75 countries, DP World aims to develop impactful long-term solutions that align with the global climate agenda.

DP World has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment aligns with the UNFCCC’s Race to Zero initiative and the UAE’s 2050 net-zero initiative.

