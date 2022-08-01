UAE - Dolphin Energy Limited (DEL), one of the largest trans-border energy projects ever undertaken in the Middle East, has achieved a 3% decrease in total Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG), a 25% drop in flaring volumes.

Besides, the company clocked a 15% decrease in NOx emissions and a 32% decrease in SO2 emissions, DEL’s 13th sustainability report, covering the company’s operations and activities for 2021, said.

Furthermore, the company recorded a 21% decrease in water consumption while 28% of all waste was recycled. In 2021, Dolphin Energy spent $8.8 million on environmental projects while $2.2 million was spent on community investments.

Exceptional safety

Commenting on the report, Dolphin Energy’s CEO, Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, said: “Despite the challenge of Covid-19, we sustained our exceptional safety and operational performance, achieving our production target and maintaining an excellent relationship with our customers. We continued our pursuit of process improvement, as well as the implementation of our digitisation efforts.

“Our performance also reflects our diligent approach to managing our operations safely and efficiently in a way that has helped us reduce our environmental footprint.”

The company surpassed 10 trillion cubic feet of gas produced and 485 million barrels of condensate production since first gas in 2007. In addition, the company’s offshore operations registered 14 years without a Lost Time Incident (LTI).

Nationalisation

In the area of nationalisation, the company met its Emiratisation target of 71% and achieved 30% Qatarisation, an achievement reflected by receiving a certificate in the ‘Support & Liaison with the Education Sector’ category at the energy sector’s 21st Annual Qatarisation review meeting. Today, all executive positions in the company are held by Nationals. Meanwhile, procurement by local suppliers has grown to 95%.

Dolphin Energy’s sustainability report won for the fourth time the Best Sustainability Report award from the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum, a Certificate of Recognition from the ADSG for promoting sustainability management and best practices and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) for supporting and strengthening the partnership framework and teamwork to protect and preserve the environment and enhance sustainability.

Adding his comments about the importance of promoting sustainability management and promoting best practices, Dolphin Energy’s General Manager – Qatar, Ali Alrahbi, said: “At the heart of this commitment is disclosure and it is critical that we report our performance in this way. Our stakeholders can see where our strengths lie and how we are acting responsibly.”

The report was developed using the GRI Standards, Oil and Gas Sector Disclosures, and the IPIECA oil and gas industry guidance on voluntary sustainability reporting. In addition, the company’s performance has been aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to contribute to a more sustainable future for all.

