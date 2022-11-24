DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the water reservoir project it is building in Hatta is 75.9% complete.

The project has a storage capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) at a cost of approximately AED86 million. It is expected to be complete in April 2023.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the water reservoir in Hatta supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We also work to consolidate the foundations of sustainable development for Hatta."

Currently, DEWA is implementing a project to store 6 billion gallons of water in aquifers that can be retrieved when needed, he added.

This will provide the Emirate with a strategic reserve of over 50 million gallons of desalinated water per day in emergencies for 90 days, while ensuring the quality of the stored water remains unaffected by external factors.