DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) 's Research and Development (R&D) Centre has registered its sixth patent for a user-friendly robotic carrier to transport solar photovoltaic panels easily and lift them smoothly from any surface. It can also transport glass panels or sensitive materials that require close care.

The carrier is self-balancing and has a 90-degree wheel locking hinge mechanism that allows the wheel to move along the transported product, thus minimising human interference.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in this new achievement, which adds to DEWA's track record of success. Al Tayer stressed that the patents registered by the R&D Centre highlight the importance of the centre's role in developing the talents and capabilities of Emirati researchers and enriching the scientific community in Dubai, the UAE and the world.

"This makes the R&D Centre a global platform for launching promising technologies. The centre promotes DEWA's leading position at the forefront of utilities worldwide and supports its vision to become a globally leading sustainable, innovative corporation," he noted.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that new patents are underway, adding that since its launch, the centre has published 103 research papers in international scientific conferences and international peer-reviewed journals.

The R&D Centre has 44 male and female researchers, including 28 PhD and MA holders. Through the "Al Baheth" programme, the centre develops capabilities and attracts Emirati graduates to become part of its team. The 'Tatweer Collaboration Programme' promotes the culture of R&D among DEWA's employees. It also supports Emirati capabilities and creates a sustainable approach for R&D projects at DEWA.