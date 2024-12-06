DUBAI: As part of its ongoing efforts to provide safe and sustainable water supplies, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that its 120-million-gallon reservoir in Hassyan is now 82 percent complete.

The AED 290-million project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, “We are committed to providing a state-of-the-art, integrated electricity and water infrastructure in Dubai that meets the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and safety to ensure energy and water security. The 120-million-gallon reservoir in Hassyan, along with the reservoirs commissioned this year in Al Lusaily, Enkhali and Hatta, is part of DEWA’s strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of water networks, increase water flow and reserves, as well as meet the growing demand. This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water network and provide stable supplies capable of meeting Dubai’s economic and social development needs. Upon completing the project in the first quarter of next year, the water storage capacity of Dubai will reach 1.121 billion gallons of desalinated water."

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, noted that the Hassyan reservoir adheres to the highest international standards in design and implementation. This contributes to enhancing the reliability of Dubai’s water network and providing greater flexibility to meet the growing demand for water.