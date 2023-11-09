DUBAI -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership to help DEWA realise its customer experience ambitions.

This occurred during a meeting between Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, and both Alan Masarerk, CEO of Avaya and Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Senior Vice President – Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International.

Partnering with Avaya, DEWA has enhanced its Customer Care Centre to become an ‘Integrated Digital Interactive Hub’, enabling DEWA customers to access a wide range of services through an Interactive Voice System (IVR) that is empowered by AI and available around the clock.

Based on Avaya technology, DEWA’s Customer Care Centre, delivered and managed by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, was ranked among the top three Dubai government call centres in the assessment conducted by the Dubai Model Centre in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority.

The partnership between both parties has enhanced customer experience by establishing the “DEWAverse” platform in the Metaverse world. In collaboration with Avanza Innovations, this enables customers to communicate with the Customer Care Centre staff to get answers to their inquiries and receive the necessary assistance to complete their transactions in the Metaverse.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centre enables customers to contact the organisation over various communication channels, including calls, email, video or text chat. These multi-channel engagements are fully integrated to transition seamlessly from one medium to another. Additionally, a dynamic IVR provides self-service options, enabling customers to seamlessly apply for the services they need without agent involvement.

A dynamic menu powered by AI, identifies all registered callers and their information and assigns the appropriate level of service to that customer based on their profile. It also provides call priority for special categories such as People of Determination and senior citizens.