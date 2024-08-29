The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) introduced its regulatory roadmap for the petroleum products sector, with a focus on gas systems in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments, and called on stakeholders to unite in efforts to build safer communities across the emirate.

The new regulatory journey was presented to 200 key government and private sector representatives at the DoE’s inaugural Gas Safety and Compliance workshop.

The presentation comes ahead of the DoE’s release of ‘Executive Regulations for Gas Systems and a unified gas code for residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The regulations will set wide ranging and transformation of safety standards, protocols, and controls for all gas-related activities as well as violations and penalties for non-compliance. It also establishes a DoE mandatory register of certified gas companies, engineers, operators and inspectors.

The reforms are part of a wider regulatory overhaul that gives the DoE oversight of the safety and integrity of gas systems, drives the highest safety standards, best practices, and enforces compliance in the interest of public safety. The reforms are designed to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s communities, address unsafe act and unsafe behaviours, improve sector efficiency, and promote socioeconomic growth.

In preparation for this revision, the DoE has been collaborating with other Abu Dhabi partners to issue key compliance documents such as the gas system certificate of completion, gas annual operation & maintenance contract, no objection certificate and LPG filling and withdrawal permits. This year alone, the DoE has issued more than 4,000 LPG filling permits.

Speaking at the workshop, Acting Director-General for Regulation at DoE, Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi emphasised the collective responsibility of both government and private sectors in shaping a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future for the emirate.

“Safety is more than just a regulatory requirement; it is a shared responsibility that must be prioritised throughout the gas value chain,” he said. “Gas is familiar in everyone’s life in Abu Dhabi and it is imperative that it is used safely and responsibly by everyone in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors – from operators and contractors to food establishments and homeowners.”

Over the past year, the DoE has actively conducted safety awareness campaigns and partnered with various establishments through its LPG Systems Safety Enhancement Programme.

Some key achievements include inspections of more than 11,000 buildings and food establishments, with around 1,700 requiring safety upgrades – 700 of which have been completed and safe isolation of about 160 abandoned buildings.

In June this year, the DoE launched its ‘Petroleum and Gas Systems Summer Readiness Campaign’ to assist establishments in meeting safety standards, compliance requirements, and navigating upcoming regulatory transformation.

Throughout the summer, DoE teams have been engaging with gas systems operators, supervisors, facilities managers, property owners, and workers across a number of locations in the Emirate from Abu Dhabi city to Al Ain, Sila, Mussafah and Al Dhafra. Visits covered a range of establishments including restaurants, bakeries and cloud kitchens to hotels, hospitals, special needs institutions, universities, workers villages, and industrial plants.

Ahmed Alsheebani, Acting Petroleum Products Sector Executive Director at DoE who led over 20 site visits that reached over 120,000 stakeholders during the summer, expressed optimism about the progress of the sector. “I’m pleased to say that compliance to safety standards are encouraging. But much work remains to grow a culture of voluntary safety compliance. Safety will always remain our number one priority and with government and private sectors’ stakeholders, we still have more to accomplish.”

He urged stakeholders to commit to safety standards, invest in ongoing worker training and development and adhere to regulatory requirements. “Complying with safety protocols protects lives and the community. It also brings significant social and economic benefits, such as enhanced operational efficiency, improved business reputation, more reliable gas systems, cost savings and safer communities.”