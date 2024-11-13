ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones and Saudi Arabia-based Delmon Industrial Complex have announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art plant in ICAD III (KEZAD Musaffah) area to serve the requirements of the oil and gas industry.

To be developed with AED50 million in investment by Delmon Industrial Complex, the plant will manufacture and supply products to service the needs of oil and gas companies in the region and beyond.

Delmon Industrial Complex is part of Delmon Group, established in 1981, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the port city of Eastern Province, Dammam, Delmon Group is an established name in mining, oil and gas, chemicals, construction and logistics services. It also offers efficient solar solutions as part of its product portfolio.

The setting up of the new Delmon Industrial Complex plant in KEZAD is part of Delmon Group’s strategy to expand into the UAE, and be an integral part of KEZAD’s industrial zone for the oil and gas sector to support their UAE projects.

Spanning around 59,000 square metres, the proposed plant will undertake exploration, extraction and refining activities to process minerals into specialised products suited to the oil and gas industry.

The entry of Delmon Industrial Complex in ICAD III is a testament to KEZAD’s growing client base of manufacturers servicing the oil and gas industry, and adds impetus to local manufacturing initiatives in KEZAD.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said, “The agreement with Delmon Industrial Complex opens another new chapter in our history of partnerships with well-established manufacturers expanding into the UAE. We look forward to the beginning of a long and successful journey with them, and hope that this undertaking will support industry requirements adequately.

The collaboration is part of our strategy to meet sustainable manufacturing goals in alignment with the wise leadership’s vision and enable further diversification of our economy towards resilient development and growth.”

Ahmed Sulaiman Alghunaim, Founder of Delmon Industrial Complex, said, “The establishment of the Delmon Industrial Complex is an important step towards developing and expanding our business in the oil and gas sector in the UAE. Our choice of the Emirates was based on several factors, the most important of which is the importance of this sector in the Emirates, and the good reputation of KEZAD Group in providing the best services to investors.”

Oil and gas manufacturing involve complex processes across upstream, midstream and downstream services and require the support of smart industrial systems that make extraction, production and distribution reliant and seamless.

As an experienced and capable industrial solution provider, Delmon Industrial Complex will leverage its world-class facility and KEZAD’s services to provide clients with innovative products, efficiency in services and speed-to-market.