The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting collaboration and informing social and academic research to improve the quality of life of their employees and advance social wellbeing in the community.

The agreement supports the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy as well as ADNOC's Energy for Wellbeing strategy to foster work-life balance amongst its employees. They were signed by Mazen Al Dahmani, Executive Director-Financial and Administrator Affairs at the DCD, and Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, ADNOC Executive Vice President, Group Business Support and Special Tasks, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, in the presence of officials from both entities.

The MoU will enable the exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience, including studies and best practices in human resources, and drive programmes to support work-life harmony for employees. In addition, it will enable DCD and ADNOC to collaborate on social and academic research to develop and support social programmes that empower senior citizens, youths, women, families, children, and those without family care in the community, through financial support, skills development, and employment opportunities. Both organisations will also work to create targeted volunteer opportunities and encourage their employees to engage in volunteer work to promote community development.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the DCD, said that the agreement will enhance cooperation between the two entities through the development of scientific methodologies in social and academic research, with the help of the exchange of experiences, resources, and knowledge. Additionally, the agreement will involve the exchange of reports on social monitoring, as well as joint efforts to propose and implement innovative social initiatives aimed at addressing observed social challenges and creating a positive social impact.

He added that the MoU will enable the two entities to conduct seminars and workshops on social innovation aimed at exchanging ideas and developing methodologies to achieve social priorities.

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support, said, “Our people are our most important asset. We have always been committed to enhancing the quality of life of our employees as we create sustainable value for the UAE and our communities. We are very pleased to collaborate with the Department of Community Development in support of this objective. These agreements build on our ‘Energy for Wellbeing’ strategy and will advance our efforts to foster work-life harmony amongst our employees and build a more cohesive society.”