Muscat – Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour (MoL), has announced 641 new permanent contract positions through the Tawteen platform, bringing the total number of jobs offered since the beginning of this year to 2,148.

The initiative underscores the authority’s commitment to supporting employment and increasing the participation of national talent in the labour market. It is also in line with national efforts to empower Omanis, enhance in-country value and drive sustainable development.

The latest batch of vacancies covers the electricity, water and sanitation sectors, as well as service and maintenance contracts, in collaboration with companies regulated by APSR. The move aims to meet local market needs and support the sultanate’s economic growth.

The Ministry of Labour has urged jobseekers to apply through the Tawteen platform, stressing that the initiative represents a milestone towards achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040. These goals include building a sustainable economy based on innovation and partnerships, and creating quality job opportunities that raise Omanisation rates.

