Egypt - The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) announced a significant boost to its efforts, with investments doubling to over $17bn and partnerships expanding to over 600 organizations, at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) announced a major boost at COP28, with investments doubling from $8bn to $17bn. The initiative, spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates and the United States, focuses on transformative climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. Egypt is among the 55 government partners contributing to the initiative, investing over $12b collectively.

This surge in funds includes a substantial contribution from prominent supporters including Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Vietnam. Additionally, there is an impressive investment of over $5bn from Innovation Sprints.

AIM for Climate took a dynamic approach by introducing 27 Innovation Sprints—initiatives spearheaded and self-funded by partners to expedite results in agricultural and food systems innovation. This brings the total number of Innovation Sprints to 78, more than doubling the count from COP27.

These sprints are aligned with AIM for Climate’s Innovation Sprint focal areas, which include Smallholder Farmers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries, Emerging Technologies, Agroecological Research, and Methane Reduction.

The initiative’s success is underpinned by a coalition that has expanded to include over 600 diverse partners, comprising governments, businesses, academia, non-profits, and think tanks.

AIM for Climate’s co-leads, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE Minister of Climate Change & Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, unveiled these achievements at the UAE Pavilion during COP28. These announcements signify AIM for Climate’s substantial progress in significantly increasing investment and other support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation from 2021 to 2025.

Prominent divs at the event stressed the urgent need for innovative approaches in agriculture and food systems to tackle the climate crisis.

They underscored the importance of investing in climate-smart agriculture and food systems, illustrating how AIM for Climate’s partners and Innovation Sprints are driving innovation through new investments.

In line with the ongoing discussions at COP28, revolving around the intersection of climate change, food systems, and agricultural innovation, AIM for Climate has emerged as a beacon of commitment to developing sustainable and resilient agricultural practices to address climate change and global hunger.

During the event, Almheiri remarked, “We are witnessing tremendous progress in transforming the global food and agricultural systems at COP28.” She highlighted the world’s collective efforts towards the implementation of the ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action,’ endorsed by 134 nations, in addition to non-state partners. Almheiri emphasized AIM for Climate’s significant traction as a crucial step in promoting climate-smart agriculture through innovation and advanced technology.

Vilsack echoed the sentiment, stating, “As we convene at COP28, I am pleased to announce our new investments and partnerships under the AIM for Climate initiative.” He emphasized the shared commitment to accelerating investments in transformative food systems and climate-smart agricultural innovations, looking ahead to collaboration on the road to COP30. Vilsack asserted that these joint efforts aim not only at agricultural advancements but at nurturing ambition, catalyzing action, and fostering hope for a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous world for all.

