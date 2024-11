China's state oil and gas major Sinopec Corp said on Monday it has signed Heads of Agreement to buy from TotalEnergies two million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year for 15 yrs starting 2028.

The deal, signed in Shanghai at the China International Import Expo, is a step forward from a strategic alliance the companies agreed in May, Sinopec said in a statement.

