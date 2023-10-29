North Abu Qir for Agricultural Nutrients and China Energy Engineering Corp inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing a green hydrogen project at the Egyptian company’s location, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on October 27th.

Another MoU was signed between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the Chinese side to benefit from renewable energy in various oil and natural gas sites in Egypt.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla and Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corp Song Hailiang and his accompanying delegation to mull enhancing cooperation in the fields of petrochemicals, green hydrogen, and energy transformation technologies.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).