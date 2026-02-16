U.S. gas producer Caturus said on Friday its ​unit, Commonwealth LNG, ⁠signed a 20-year agreement to supply 1 million tonnes per ‌annum of LNG to Saudi Aramco from its proposed Louisiana export project.

The U.S. ​has been working to cement its position as the world's biggest exporter of ​LNG, surpassing ​previous leaders Qatar and Australia.

The LNG sector has seen a surge in commercial activity since President Donald Trump lifted a ⁠pause on new export permits last year.

"This agreement highlights the strong international demand for U.S. LNG and underscores how our longstanding relationships and capabilities position Caturus to serve global markets," said Caturus CEO David Lawler.

LNG ​developers typically ‌reach a ⁠final investment decision on ⁠projects once they have secured enough supply deals to obtain the necessary ​financing for construction. Commonwealth had said it wants ‌to get to 8 mtpa in offtake ⁠to get to FID.

Last month, Reuters reported the deal, citing sources, between Aramco and Commonwealth LNG.

Commonwealth's Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue, with operations beginning in 2030, the company said in a statement.

Caturus said Aramco joins a group of companies that have signed long-term contracts with the project, including Glencore , Japan's biggest power generator JERA, Malaysia's Petronas, ‌Mercuria and EQT.

Aramco has also been looking to expand ⁠its fast-growing portfolio of LNG supply, especially ​in the United States, where LNG capacity is set to almost double over the next four years.

It has already signed deals with other ​U.S. players, including ‌NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project. (Reporting by Sumit ⁠Saha and Pooja Menon in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)