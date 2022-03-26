Bahrain - Bluewater Bio, one of the fastest-growing water solutions providers in the UK and Europe, has completed its landmark upgrade for a major wastewater treatment plant in Bahrain.

The $36.5 million project, involving over 500,000 man-hours of work, was completed without a single lost-time incident. The scheme was backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF).

This project marks the company’s second large contract executed at Tubli - which is the biggest wastewater treatment plant in the country - serving a population equivalent of 1.2 million.

Bluewater Bio was responsible for all aspects of engineering, acting as EPC contractor and technology supplier. A further 220 MLD of clean water is now available for reuse whilst protecting the local environment.

Now that the performance test is complete – meeting or exceeding all client objectives - Bluewater Bio will operate and maintain the new plant alongside another plant installed previously with HYBACS, a patented HYBrid ACtivated Sludge process for nutrient removal, developed from a technology originating in South Korea.

Bluewater Bio Executive Chairman Richard Haddon said: "I am pleased to say that we have successfully completed our second large contract at Tubli, further supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain in meeting their water and environmental goals."

"The implementation of HYBACS has not only helped with their water strategy, but has done so without using any additional land, a key consideration in Bahrain," he stated.

British Ambassador to Bahrain Roderick Drummond said: "This project will no doubt improve the lives of residents living and working in the Tubli Bay Area. Environmental regeneration projects such as this, executed via British-Bahraini collaboration, further highlights the positive impact our respective countries can achieve together."

"Bluewater Bio is an excellent example for UK companies looking to trade overseas. They provide technical solutions that are best-in-class, adhere to the highest standards of health & safety, and commit to establishing long-term partnerships with their clients," he added.

