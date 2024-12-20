Riyadh – Petronash Arabia Company Limited, a subsidiary of Petronash Holding Company, has received a purchase order for an existing contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to supply special gas well products.

Bawan Company announced the transaction on 19 December 2024, according to a bourse statement.

The deal covers supplying special products for gas wells at nearly SAR 832 million.

Meanwhile, the delivery schedule for the purchase order starts from October 2025 to August 2026.

The current purchase order marks the third purchase order linked to a long-term agreement with Aramco to supply special products for gas wells.

The positive impact will be reflected on the company’s financial results during 2025 and 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

