Bahrain - The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has received five bids for its international Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tender for a new seawater reverse osmosis desalination (SWRO) project.

The New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant project, located on Hawar Island, will have a net water capacity of 1-2 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD). The project also includes two ground storage tanks and associated forwarding pumps.

The tender was issued in April 2024 with a bid submission deadline in August.

The five bidders were: Kuwait’s Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons, Bahrain’s Alpha Energy Generations. UAE’s Tecton Engineering and Construction, Bahrain’s Almoayyed Contracting and China’s China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

Bidders were required to have experience in designing, constructing, and commissioning at least two SWRO desalination plants with a minimum production capacity of 5 MIGD and at least two years of successful operation.

