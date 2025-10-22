Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has signed up AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin) as the lead consultant for the construction of two power transmission stations within its integrated residential city.

Under the agreement, the Umm Jaileed and Muharraq substations, each with a capacity of 66 kV, will be commissioned to supply power to the Al Wasem project, the commercial district, and the broader Northern Islands, said the statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

Both substations are expected to start initial operations by the end of 2026, with full functionality anticipated by the second quarter of 2027, it stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq; Eng. Mohamed Al Mannai, Head of Development and Project Management; Eng. Khalid Fakhroo, Senior Manager - Infrastructure Projects; Karl Matalani, Vice President – Power for the Middle East at SNC-Lavalin (AtkinsRéalis); and Mohamed Marhoon, the company’s local representative in Bahrain.

Speaking on the occasion, Matalani said: "We are delighted to partner with Diyar Al Muharraq, one of Bahrain’s foremost real estate developers, in launching two new power transmission stations that will play a vital role in strengthening the city’s infrastructure."

"We commend Diyar for its tireless efforts to develop a fully integrated community, while reaffirming our commitment to executing this project in line with the highest quality standards," he stated.

Al Mannai said: "We are pleased to be working alongside SNC-Lavalin (AtkinsRéalis) and several leading contracting companies to commission these two power transmission stations. Serving the Al Wasem project, the Northern Islands and the commercial district, the stations will meet the city’s growing electricity demands, bolstering the readiness of our infrastructure."

"We remain committed to delivering this project on schedule and at the level of excellence reflected in all our master-planned developments," he stated.

As part of the execution phase, Fuji Electric Group will supply and install the necessary equipment and transformers for both stations.

The Saudi Cable Company (SCC) will handle the manufacturing and deployment of the project’s cabling, while the Mohammed Jalal Contracting Company (MJC) will oversee all civil works.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the kingdom’s largest integrated residential city that blends luxury with the core family values of Bahraini society.

The development offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

