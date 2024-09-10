

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, speaks at the Global AI Summit (GAIN)

Aramco has unveiled new initiatives that aim to drive the development and deployment of advanced digital solutions across its operations. Details of these initiatives were disclosed during the Global AI Summit (GAIN), which commenced at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, said: “New digital technologies such as Generative AI and the Industrial Internet of Things are expected to transform not only how we work, but also our commercial environment. Aramco is pioneering the use of these technologies at an industrial scale to add significant value across our operations. Our history of innovation inspires us to continue harnessing emerging technologies and help realize the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a global AI leader.”

ADVANCED AI COMPUTING

During the Global AI Summit, Aramco signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Cerebras Systems and FuriosaAI to explore collaboration in the supercomputing and AI domains.

Another MoU signed with Rebellions focuses on potential deployment of the latter’s Neural Processing Unit chips in Aramco’s data centers, with a view to enhancing digital infrastructure and driving advanced AI innovations.

Aramco also signed an MoU with SambaNova Systems to explore ways to accelerate AI capabilities, innovation, and Kingdom-wide adoption.

Aramco also announced the deployment of an AI supercomputer, one of the first systems of its kind in the region. Powered by some of the most powerful NVIDIA Graphical Processing Units (GPUs), it is designed to accelerate complex computing tasks like analyzing drilling plans and geological data to recommend low carbon intensity options for well placement.

AI ON THE EDGE

In addition, Aramco has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies on initial deployment of industrial generative AI solutions on the edge, which aim to enhance Aramco’s facility monitoring, predictive maintenance, and use of autonomous drones.

DIGITAL INNOVATION

The new initiatives announced during GAIN are part of Aramco’s broader strategy to adopt cutting-edge digital solutions across its business, building on its launch of the Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (SAIL) — a national engine to transform cutting-edge ideas into fully functional products — and its Global AI Corridor ecosystem.

The approach has so far resulted in the creation of Aramco’s first large language model (LLM) serving industrial AI applications.

It has also launched the Eye on AI Program intended to establish robust AI cybersecurity governance and systems, as well as equip users with necessary cybersecurity skills in a rapidly evolving landscape.

